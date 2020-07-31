Advanced search

Former mayor of Ely Michael Rouse hopes replacement can enjoy role amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:05 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 31 July 2020

Councillor Sue Austen was confirmed as the Right Worshipful Mayor of the City of Ely following the Mayor Making ceremony. She will be assisted by consort Cllr Arnie Arnold, deputy Cllr Richard Morgan and his wife Jane. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Michael Rouse has shared his delight for his replacement as mayor of Ely and hopes she can enjoy the role as much as he did.

Councillor Rouse issued his support for Cllr Sue Austen, a member of East Cambridgeshire District Council and a former county councillor, who was announced as the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely at the city’s Mayor Making ceremony.

But despite the coronavirus pandemic possibly affecting future engagements, Cllr Rouse hopes Cllr Austen can still enjoy being able to fulfil the role.

He said: “I am delighted that Cllr Austen has been able to accept the role of mayor and will bring a wealth of experience.

“She came in at a very difficult time when we don’t know when there will be any sort of the normal invitations the mayor will get. I do hope there will be events she will be able to go to and fully enjoy, which is meeting people and representing Ely.”

MORE: Outgoing Ely Mayor Michael Rouse describes the role as a “great honour”

Cllr Arnie Arnold will be Cllr Austen’s consort, while Cllr Richard Morgan will be deputy mayor supported by wife Jane.

Cllr Rouse added: “I’m looking forward to being of assistance and I hope, soon, we will have events she will go to because she will thoroughly enjoy them just as I have for the last two years.”

