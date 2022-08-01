Rebecca has been represented her school, Cambridge, England and Wales in a range of sports like hockey, athletics and netball - Credit: Jordan Day

Former King’s Ely student, Rebecca Daniel, has been has been selected for the Hockey Wales women’s team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old was selected after impressing coaches at the women’s junior world cup in South Africa.

Rebecca Daniel playing against South Africa, July 16 2022 - Credit: Jordan Day

Rebecca has played hockey on a number of levels, playing for King’s Ely’s 1st hockey teams, national league hockey for Cambridge City and for England Hockey.

She made her senior international debut when playing last month Hockey Wales women against South Africa. Wales beat South Africa for the first time since 1920 with a 1-0 victory.

Rebecca Daniels has been chosen to join Wales Hockey at the Commonwealth Games 2022 - Credit: Jordan Day

Rebecca said: “It was such a memorable day getting my first international cap for Wales.

“It was a great experience playing against South Africa and even better to get a win in the first game of the series.”

Rebecca is one of just 36 athletes chosen to represent Hockey Wales at the Commonwealth Games.