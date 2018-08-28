Advanced search

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 11:53 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 08 January 2019

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A former youth football coach and scout accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash just a day before he was due to face trial.

Michael Sean Carson, known as “Kit”, 75, stood accused of 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

His trial was due to open yesterday (January 7) at Peterborough Crown Court but police announced today that he had died in the crash on the A1303 at Bottisham yesterday morning.

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Cambridge, was driving his red Mazda 3 at about 9.45am when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attempted to save Mr Carson’s life but he was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

“No other vehicle or person was involved in the collision.”

Carson charged with the alleged offences at Cambridge Crown Court last year after being arrested in January 2017.

Police say that the victims have been informed and efforts are being made to contact all the witnesses.

Carson, who denied the charges, previously worked at Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage should call 101, quoting incident 100 of January 7.

