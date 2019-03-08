Advanced search

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 16:11 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 28 May 2019

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Archant

A former assistant organist at Ely Cathedral has admitted to committing sexual offences against children after inviting them back to his flat and showing them porn.

Scott Farrell, 48, befriended children under his supervision while he held the post at the cathedral between 1999 and 2001.

Police were told how Farrell, from Wouldham, near Rochester in Kent, would show the children pornographic images and videos before carrying out sexual acts.

An investigation was launched by Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU) in November 2017 after they received allegations against Farrell.

At the time police were made aware of these allegations, Farrell was working as the director of music at Rochester Cathedral in Kent.

He was arrested and immediately suspended from his role while an investigation was carried out.

Farrell's electronic devices were seized, which uncovered voyeuristic images and videos believed to have been taken on hidden cameras in bathrooms and bedrooms, some at his own flat, others at different homes.

In addition to this, 135 category C indecent images - category A being the most severe - were found which Farrell had taken himself.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of gross indecency with a boy under 16, two counts of voyeurism and one count of taking indecent images of a child after being summoned to appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court this morning (May 28).

Detective Constable Claire Bamford, from Cambridgeshire Police CAISU, said: "This has been a lengthy investigation spanning several counties and involved tracking down a number of victims and witnesses.

"I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and showing great bravery in speaking out about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Farrell.

"Hopefully this result will provide them with some level of closure and they can begin to put this part of their lives behind them."

Farrell has been released on bail while he awaits a date for sentencing at crown court.

The three charges of gross indecency with a child relate to three different victims, all taking place in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The remaining three offences were committed during Farrell's time at Rochester Cathedral in Kent.

For information and advice regarding sexual offences and child abuse visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

To make a report about a concern you can do this online at www.cambs.police.uk/reportconcern or call 101 to speak with a member of staff.

