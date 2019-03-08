Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Andy Wright, a former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council, has died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Wright, who was chairman of the council from 1988 to 1990, was a long term Littleport councillor. He was made an honorary alderman of the council last May.

Cllr Mike Rouse said: “I am so pleased that East Cambs Council recognised his great service to our community by making him an honorary alderman last May.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family.

“Like his father before him, he was a long term Littleport councillor and champion of that village.”

Last year the district council recognised his long service and “outstanding achievement”.

At the ceremony East Cambs council chairman Peter Creswell said: “Mr Wright has dedicated 39 years to this council and it was a pleasure to be able to reward his service.”

It was the first time East Cambridgeshire District Council had conferred the title on a former councillor.

Council leader Charles Roberts told said: “After nearly four decades of service to the council, it is great to mark this outstanding achievement.

“During his time at East Cambs, former councillor Wright was dedicated to supporting the community and determined to do the right thing for his district.

“He was a pleasure to work alongside and I am delighted that the council have made him an honorary alderman.”

Mr Wright was elected as the independent member for Littleport in 1976 and served until 2015. He was chairman of the council from 1988-1990, leader of the independent group until 2011, and served on various committees.

During that time, he held the position of chairman on eight different committees.