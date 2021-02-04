News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Disused care home could house homeless

John Elworthy

Published: 6:09 PM February 4, 2021   
Former care home at Amberside, Wilburton, could provide housing for the homeless if an application to convert to a HMO succeeds.

An eight-bedroom former care home could become a HMO (house in multiple occupation). 

The new owner has put in change of use application to East Cambridgeshire District Council.  

Ambleside, Stretham Station Road, Wilburton, will provide the council with “accommodation/housing for the homeless and those in need” says the new owner.  

The council’s strategic housing team say they support the application to provide “temporary accommodation for housing”. 

Wilburton parish council has agreed the idea “in principle” but said some of its members have concerns. 

The council says it want more information on the support structure that those living there will be able to access “including management and transportation”. 

The council says it also has concerns about “the number of occupants and size of accommodation for each person”.  

East Cambs Council is considering the application.  

The applicant says they have “decided to maximise the use of the premises”. 

Haddenham parish council says they were consulted on the change of use but it was too far from their village boundary to have a view. They are content to leave it to the planning officers. 

