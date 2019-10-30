Advanced search

Cambridgeshire-based Premier Travel's bid to reunite former bus and coach drivers from 1936 to 1987 for special one-off event

30 October, 2019 - 10:44
Cambridgeshire-based Premier Travel is trying to bring together former bus and coach drivers for a special event this December. Picture: Supplied/Archive

Supplied/Archive

A Cambridgeshire-based travel company is attempting to reunite former bus and coach drivers from the late 30s and 80s for a special event.

Premier Travel is staging a reunion for staff who worked for the Cambourne company when it operated local bus and coach services from 1936 to 1987.

The independent travel company is urging any former drivers to get in touch ahead of the event in Cambridge on Friday, December 6.

Paul Waters, director, said: "This will be our first ever reunion for staff who worked for Premier when it was a local bus company.

"We would love to trace back the roots of the company.

"We would be delighted to hear from former staff who would like to come along and share their memories and photos of their time, or just meet some old friends."

Premier's bus services ran for 50 years and the business now wants to welcome as many former staff members as possible at their first reunion.

Bus and coach drivers or their families who would be interested in attending the reunion should email busreunion@premier-travel.co.uk by Friday, November 8.

