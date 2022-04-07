Carol Carman (pictured) has released her second novel, 'Twicetime'. It's been published by McCaw Press. - Credit: Carol Carman

A former BBC radio presenter and Cambridgeshire novelist has just released a new book that they wrote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Carman’s second novel, called ‘Twicetime’ has been published by McCaw Press and comes three and a half years after her well-received debut novel ‘Gingerbread Children’.

Twicetime puts a new comic twist on Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ and is a ‘fabulously funny’ page-turner.

“It’s very much a story about relationships,” says Carol, who also edits and illustrates the Grunty Fen series of books for Christopher Smith.

“Some characters want to get into one, some want to get out of one and others have no choice about theirs.

“As the story unfolds, people find out who they really are and what they really want – and how far they’re prepared to go to get it.”

Carol says that it wasn’t only Covid that delayed the book’s release.

"The original publication time for Twicetime was 2020, but that was shelved because of the pandemic, a series of family bereavements and my treatment for breast cancer which was, I’m very grateful to say, successful.”

‘Twicetime’ is available from McCaw media and all good bookshops.

