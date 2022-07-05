Nancy J Clemance (pictured) has returned to Babylon Gallery after 12 years away to present a new exhibition. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

A former Babylon curator has returned to the riverside gallery in Ely after 12 years away to present a new exhibition.

Nancy J Clemance worked at Babylon Gallery from 2004 to 2008. She then moved to Dorset and met artist Harland Viney, quickly becoming friends and collaborators.

Now, she has returned to the riverside gallery to curate Harland’s new exhibition of paintings.

The exhibition ‘You Live in a Paradise of Your Own Creation’ launched on June 29 and is open to visitors until July 24.

It focuses on Harland’s landscape paintings, exploring how flora and fauna merge into our sense of ourselves and others.

Speaking of the exhibition, Nancy said: “I’m a proud product of the straight, flat lines of East Anglia and fed my own children on the eternity of Holkham beach and the airy broad skies of Fenland.

“Yet I missed and was drawn to immersing my life into the muddy curves, the watery lows and the sandy cliff highs of the southwest.

“Harland Viney's work allows me to continue to do so.”

On Saturday July 24, visitors will have the opportunity to meet Harland Viney and ask any questions as she hosts a ‘meet the artist’ event at the gallery from 12pm until 4pm.

Nancy added: “This exhibition is here for an opportunity for you to think about how and where you want to place yourself in relation to landscape.”

