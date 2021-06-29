Published: 10:42 AM June 29, 2021

Evans Osifo-Doe, a former army engineer, now works as an Assistant Site Manager Trainee for Hopkins Homes. - Credit: Supplied by Hopkins Homes

A former army engineer is now training as an assistant site manager on housing developments, and has shared the experience of his career transition.

Evans Osifo-Doe joined developer Hopkins Homes in 2019 and works at the Miller’s Gate development in Soham.

In the military, he was a mechanic with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and his role involved ensuring all vehicles were prepared for operation.

But when he left, he had to consider a career change and was among the first to sign up to the Hopkins Homes’ Assistant Site Manager Training scheme.

It launched in 2019 and offers trainees hands-on experience of working on developments while achieving industry-recognised qualifications.

Evans said: “It has proved to be quite a natural move from the military.

“When I left the army I knew I wanted to do something hands-on as this is where my military training was focused.

“My experience with the armed forces also proved that I enjoyed working with people as part of a team and had the discipline to maintain a strong work ethic.”

Evans’ role involves liaising with all contractors on the development, such as electricians and plumbers.

He also ensures each home complies with regulations and shows customers around the development, offering guidance on maintenance of their new home.

Evans shared his story as part of Armed Forces Day which was held on June 26.

Last year, Hopkins Homes received the Silver Employer Recognition Award for supporting the armed forces community.