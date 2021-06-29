Former army engineer changes careers to managing housing developments
- Credit: Supplied by Hopkins Homes
A former army engineer is now training as an assistant site manager on housing developments, and has shared the experience of his career transition.
Evans Osifo-Doe joined developer Hopkins Homes in 2019 and works at the Miller’s Gate development in Soham.
In the military, he was a mechanic with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and his role involved ensuring all vehicles were prepared for operation.
But when he left, he had to consider a career change and was among the first to sign up to the Hopkins Homes’ Assistant Site Manager Training scheme.
It launched in 2019 and offers trainees hands-on experience of working on developments while achieving industry-recognised qualifications.
You may also want to watch:
Evans said: “It has proved to be quite a natural move from the military.
“When I left the army I knew I wanted to do something hands-on as this is where my military training was focused.
Most Read
- 1 Mystery tankard outside pub splits opinion
- 2 Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift
- 3 Residents resist housing estate that like Topsy keeps on growing
- 4 East Cambs wildlife ‘at risk’ amid plans to build new railway bridge
- 5 Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk battle kitchen blaze
- 6 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
- 7 ‘Just get on with it!’ - Residents react to Lidl's east Cambs store plans
- 8 £6,451 charity donation pays for two digital tables
- 9 Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies
- 10 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
“My experience with the armed forces also proved that I enjoyed working with people as part of a team and had the discipline to maintain a strong work ethic.”
Evans’ role involves liaising with all contractors on the development, such as electricians and plumbers.
He also ensures each home complies with regulations and shows customers around the development, offering guidance on maintenance of their new home.
Evans shared his story as part of Armed Forces Day which was held on June 26.
Last year, Hopkins Homes received the Silver Employer Recognition Award for supporting the armed forces community.