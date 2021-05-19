Resident’s anger at ‘perpetual’ double yellow line parking problems
- Credit: Peter Wells
An east Cambridgeshire resident has expressed his anger and frustration at “perpetual” parking problems on a city centre's double yellow lines.
Peter Wells from Witchford has photographed several vans parked on double yellow lines at Forehill in Ely, blocking traffic from flowing freely through the city.
“If I parked my car there, I would get a ticket,” said Mr Wells.
“Why do I have to wait at either end of Forehill for traffic to come up or down what has become a one-lane road with traffic flowing in both directions?
“I came back up Forehill more than half an hour later, and the vans were still there, so the ‘I'm only here for a minute, mate’ response doesn't cut it with me.”
In a selection of photographs sent in by Mr Wells, vans can be seen parked either side of the road, only allowing one car through at a time.
One photograph shows the ‘Zipper’ bus struggling to navigate the road, driving between two white vans parked on double yellow lines.
East Cambridgeshire District Council has been contacted for a comment.