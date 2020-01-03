Advanced search

Tributes paid to Fordham war hero, 92, killed while crossing the road

PUBLISHED: 17:16 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 03 January 2020

Alonzo Smart, 95, of New Path, Fordham, has died in hospital following a collision with a van. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 95-year-old Fordham man who "served his country faithfully" during the war has died in hospital following a collision with a van.

Alonzo Smart was crossing Carter Street at about 9am on December 2 when he was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Alonzo, of New Path, Fordham, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment, but died yesterday (January 2).

Last month Richardos Primandas, 52, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, admitted charges of careless driving and driving while disqualified.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on December 9 where he was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Local residents have since been paying tribute to Mr Smart whose wife died in February 2016 at the age of 91.

Stewart Mann said: "Lon served in the Parachute Regiment during the war. He fought in the battle for Berlin, then Singapore.

"After that they prepared for the invasion of Japan (they knew they would not survive). They cleaned up islands with Japanese force's who did not know the war was over.

"When the war was finally over he was sent to Israel for two years. He was a warrior and served his country faithfully and with honour."

Malcolm Baker added: "So sad RIP Alonso. Once a para always a para. Thanks for your service to Queen and country."

