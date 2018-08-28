Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lucy Frazer MP gets Fordham primary school pupils debating

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 February 2019

Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

Archant

Lucy Frazer MP visited pupils at a Fordham school as part of her new debating initiative.

Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE. Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

Following the success of her Parliamentary Inter-School debating competition for secondary schools, which she began in 2014, she is aiming to help support primary school pupils across Cambridgeshire.

Year 6 pupils at Fordham Primary School were among those across the constituency who took part in Ms Frazer’s ‘introduction to debating’ programme.

Ms Frazer said: “I am so impressed by the Year 6 pupils at Fordham.

Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE. Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

“They debated the benefits of school uniform, a subject that has been in the national press recently, following remarks in its favour by the Secretary of State for Education.

“Whilst the majority of the class voted against school uniform, a few were persuaded by the powerful arguments put by those in favour of it.”

Chantal Bramley, Year 6 teacher, said: “When the opportunity to work with Lucy Frazer MP came up, we jumped at the chance to boost our children’s confidence in this area.

“The Year 6 children were fortunate to have a session where they were able to develop their public speaking and debating skills through a range of entertaining activities as well as ask questions about life as an MP.

“The session culminated in a final debate over whether school uniform should be banned. We had a brilliant time and found Lucy Frazer extremely engaging.”

Any primary school interested in arranging a debating workshop with Lucy Frazer MP for their Year 6 pupils, should email lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Two Cambridgeshire pals set up dating agency for adults with autism and learning disabilities in the region

Two friends from Stetham, Christine O’Neil (left) and Vicky Baddeley (right), have set up a dating agency for those with autism and learning difficulties living in Cambridgeshire. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Two Cambridgeshire pals set up dating agency for adults with autism and learning disabilities in the region

Two friends from Stetham, Christine O’Neil (left) and Vicky Baddeley (right), have set up a dating agency for those with autism and learning difficulties living in Cambridgeshire. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Five men – believed to have entered Britain illegally – found in lorry trailer on main Cambridgeshire road

Five men were found in the back of a lorry on the A10 near Stetham, police have revealed. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lucy Frazer MP gets Fordham primary school pupils debating

Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Lost property can be kept by the person who finds it as new police powers say it doesn’t have to be handed in

Lost property can be kept by the person who finds it under new police powers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

But first…Coffee! Visit to Costa Rica for Ely’s micro-roastery Silver Oak Coffee to see where their beans are grown

But first…Coffee! Visit to Costa Rica for Ely’s micro-roastery Silver Oak Coffee to see where their beans are grown. Picture: SILVER OAK COFFEE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists