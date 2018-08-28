Lucy Frazer MP gets Fordham primary school pupils debating

Lucy Frazer MP has been taking her primary school debating initiative to schools across East Cambridgeshire. She is pictured with pupils at Fordham Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE. Archant

Lucy Frazer MP visited pupils at a Fordham school as part of her new debating initiative.

Following the success of her Parliamentary Inter-School debating competition for secondary schools, which she began in 2014, she is aiming to help support primary school pupils across Cambridgeshire.

Year 6 pupils at Fordham Primary School were among those across the constituency who took part in Ms Frazer’s ‘introduction to debating’ programme.

Ms Frazer said: “I am so impressed by the Year 6 pupils at Fordham.

“They debated the benefits of school uniform, a subject that has been in the national press recently, following remarks in its favour by the Secretary of State for Education.

“Whilst the majority of the class voted against school uniform, a few were persuaded by the powerful arguments put by those in favour of it.”

Chantal Bramley, Year 6 teacher, said: “When the opportunity to work with Lucy Frazer MP came up, we jumped at the chance to boost our children’s confidence in this area.

“The Year 6 children were fortunate to have a session where they were able to develop their public speaking and debating skills through a range of entertaining activities as well as ask questions about life as an MP.

“The session culminated in a final debate over whether school uniform should be banned. We had a brilliant time and found Lucy Frazer extremely engaging.”

Any primary school interested in arranging a debating workshop with Lucy Frazer MP for their Year 6 pupils, should email lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk