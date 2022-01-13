Pre-school puts road safety first after being gifted hi-vis jackets
- Credit: Ashberry Homes
Children at Fordham pre-school have been gifted their own high visibility jacket to help keep them safe during the dark winter months.
36 luminous jackets were donated to the pre-school for road safety week in November by housebuilder Ashberry Homes.
Ashberry is building new homes at the Cortlands development nearby.
The pupils, who are aged between two-and-a-half and four-years-old, have also been learning about the importance of road safety with the catch phrase ‘be bright, be seen’.
Pre-school administrator, Kate Stafford, said: “We’re delighted with the donation from Ashberry and the children were very excited to try them on.
“The jackets will be used on an on-going basis as it is important to be safe and seen, especially in the dark winter months.”
Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, Rachael Gatehouse, said: “It was lovely to see the children so excited about their jackets and wanting to learn about road safety.”
Most Read
- 1 Two into one won't do says council as homes plan is rejected
- 2 Road blocked after HGV driver comes to grief
- 3 Woman becomes victim of romance fraud after losing £2,000
- 4 Bacon roll sales banned at village football matches
- 5 Shoplifter jailed after knocking out security guard’s teeth
- 6 Ram raids return with a vengeance
- 7 Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property
- 8 Post office break-in linked to three other ram raids, say police
- 9 Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst mum slept
- 10 Research team win £140,000 cash boost towards cancer study