Ely Standard > News

Pre-school puts road safety first after being gifted hi-vis jackets

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:38 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM January 13, 2022
Rachel Gatehouse, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes (middle), with pupils from Fordham Pre-school

Rachel Gatehouse, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes (middle), with pupils from Fordham Pre-school in their donated hi-vis jackets. - Credit: Ashberry Homes

Children at Fordham pre-school have been gifted their own high visibility jacket to help keep them safe during the dark winter months. 

36 luminous jackets were donated to the pre-school for road safety week in November by housebuilder Ashberry Homes. 

Ashberry is building new homes at the Cortlands development nearby. 

The pupils, who are aged between two-and-a-half and four-years-old, have also been learning about the importance of road safety with the catch phrase ‘be bright, be seen’. 

Rachel Gatehouse, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, with pupils from Fordham Pre-school in their donated hi-vis jackets

Rachel Gatehouse, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes (middle), with pupils from Fordham Pre-school in their donated hi-vis jackets. - Credit: Ashberry Homes

Pre-school administrator, Kate Stafford, said: “We’re delighted with the donation from Ashberry and the children were very excited to try them on. 

“The jackets will be used on an on-going basis as it is important to be safe and seen, especially in the dark winter months.” 

Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, Rachael Gatehouse, said: “It was lovely to see the children so excited about their jackets and wanting to learn about road safety.” 

Pre-school deputy manager Phoebe Radford and Practitioner Zoe Reed, help the children cross the road

Pre-school deputy manager Phoebe Radford and Practitioner Zoe Reed, help the children from Fordham pre-school cross the road in their new hi-vis jackets, accompanied by Rachel Gatehouse from Ashberry Homes. - Credit: Ashberry Homes


Cambridgeshire

