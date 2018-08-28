Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 14:07 17 December 2018

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Archant

Fordham primary school is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire for achievement. with nine out of 10 children expected to reach national targets.

The school rated highly in the first SATS exams since a new tougher curriculum was introduced in 2014.

Fordham Primary school website says: Our aim is to maximise the life chances of every child in our care from an intellectual, emotional, physical and spiritual perspective.

“Our school has a distinguished record in producing highly confident, motivated and positive pupils and our target is to ensure that this success continues.”

It’s latest Ofsted rates it “outstanding.”

Isleham and Wilburton complete the East Cambridgeshire top three primary schools with almost eight out of 10 expected to reach national targets.

The bottom three for East Cambs are Weatheralls Primary, Downham Feoffes and Burwell Village Primary.

Annual performance tables, published by the Government, are the first to test a new, more demanding, primary school curriculum used since 2014.

Nick Gibb, minister for school standards, said: “Parents all over the country will be able to see how well their local primary school is doing.

“This year, primary schools will be measured not only on the grades their pupils achieved, but also the progress these pupils made. It is right that all schools are judged on the difference they make to their pupils, not on the prior ability of their intakes.

“This new curriculum raises expectations for all pupils.

“We want children to develop a wide vocabulary, strong spelling and punctuation and a good general knowledge of history, geography and science. And we want pupils to be fluent in the basics of arithmetic, able to perform long multiplication and long division and to add and divide fractions.

“And we expect pupils to know their timetables by heart.”

Schools were awarded scores reflecting pupil progress between Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 SATS.

Overall, the county’s children are about average for their education - Cambridgeshire ranks as 88th out of England’s 152 school authorities.

The county’s pupils have average scores of 106 in reading, 106 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 104 in mathematics.

This was a drop from 85th in 2016-17.

• Top five performing schools in East Cambridgeshire are: Fordham, Isleham, Wilburton, Little Thetford and Rackham in Ely.

• Bottom five schools in East Cambridgeshire are Weatheralls in Ely, Downham Feoffes, Burwell Village Primary, Ely St Mary’s and Sutton.

• Find your child’s school in the latest Government League Tables.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

The collision took place on the M11 [stock image]. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Wash and go at Soham pet shop with the first DIY dog cleaner of its kind in the country

Finn, the hero police dog and his handler Dave Wardell at Scampers Pet Shop in Soham for the opening of their new dog wash salon. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s ‘wonderful pantomime’ Jack and the Beanstalk at The Maltings in Ely ‘was just what we needed’

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Most Read

Erith and Abbey Wood sentenced to almost 30 years in jail after £50,000 Strood raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Asthma: The number of Bexley children admitted to hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bexleyheath man on the run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Real winter is here at last

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans to reopen empty Crayford pub as café-bar and build three flats upstairs approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

MP speaks of ‘some very serious issues’ in respect of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and hopes they are resolved ‘very quickly’

Shailesh Vara MP who has broken ranks and spoken publicly of his concerns over the running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ARCHANT

Free Wf-Fi comes to Ely to boost trade and tourism as district council says ‘we need to play a role in making people’s lives easier’

East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes the introduction of free Wi-Fi across Ely will give a boost both to traders and encourage more visitors. Picture: ECDC

Hampers stocked with Christmas goodies raffled off at Celebration of Business event in Ely

Hampers stocked with Christmas goodies raffled off at Celebration of Business event in Ely. Businesses gathered at Poets House. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The unforgettable week reporter Harry Rutter mastered the art of skiing in the beautiful French Alps

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Therapy dogs’ to benefit from Mayor of Ely’s charity fund and city’s Waitrose supermarket tokens

Dogs and volunteers from Dog Therapy Nationwide outside Ely’s Waitrose supermarket raising awareness about the charity. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists