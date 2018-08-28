Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham primary school is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire for achievement. with nine out of 10 children expected to reach national targets.

The school rated highly in the first SATS exams since a new tougher curriculum was introduced in 2014.

Fordham Primary school website says: Our aim is to maximise the life chances of every child in our care from an intellectual, emotional, physical and spiritual perspective.

“Our school has a distinguished record in producing highly confident, motivated and positive pupils and our target is to ensure that this success continues.”

It’s latest Ofsted rates it “outstanding.”

Isleham and Wilburton complete the East Cambridgeshire top three primary schools with almost eight out of 10 expected to reach national targets.

The bottom three for East Cambs are Weatheralls Primary, Downham Feoffes and Burwell Village Primary.

Annual performance tables, published by the Government, are the first to test a new, more demanding, primary school curriculum used since 2014.

Nick Gibb, minister for school standards, said: “Parents all over the country will be able to see how well their local primary school is doing.

“This year, primary schools will be measured not only on the grades their pupils achieved, but also the progress these pupils made. It is right that all schools are judged on the difference they make to their pupils, not on the prior ability of their intakes.

“This new curriculum raises expectations for all pupils.

“We want children to develop a wide vocabulary, strong spelling and punctuation and a good general knowledge of history, geography and science. And we want pupils to be fluent in the basics of arithmetic, able to perform long multiplication and long division and to add and divide fractions.

“And we expect pupils to know their timetables by heart.”

Schools were awarded scores reflecting pupil progress between Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 SATS.

Overall, the county’s children are about average for their education - Cambridgeshire ranks as 88th out of England’s 152 school authorities.

The county’s pupils have average scores of 106 in reading, 106 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 104 in mathematics.

This was a drop from 85th in 2016-17.

• Top five performing schools in East Cambridgeshire are: Fordham, Isleham, Wilburton, Little Thetford and Rackham in Ely.

• Bottom five schools in East Cambridgeshire are Weatheralls in Ely, Downham Feoffes, Burwell Village Primary, Ely St Mary’s and Sutton.

• Find your child’s school in the latest Government League Tables.