Thieves broke into a Fordham shop through its fire escape before stealing £5,000 worth of cigarettes.

The burglary at the Co-operative store, in Carter Street, happened on Monday May 27 and the alarm was triggered at about 2.30am.

When officers arrived they discovered the offenders had broken in through a fire escape and £5000 worth of cigarettes had been taken.

Police are looking for three men in connection with the incident and are investigating possible links to a number of similar burglaries across Cambridgeshire.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 54 of May 27 or alternatively report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.