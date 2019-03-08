Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Things need to be said': Fordham cattery owner speaks out after ANOTHER cat hit by car in Cambridgeshire village

PUBLISHED: 09:52 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 02 May 2019

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Archant

A Cambridgeshire cattery owner is calling for action after another cat was killed on Fordham roads.

Keren Goff of Fordham Boarding Cattery says the final straw came after “picking up dozens of cats from the road” over the last 12 years.

Ms Goff took to social media after another cat was killed in the village on Monday, April 29.

She said: “I normally just post the details, send condolences and let the matter rest, but this time I'm afraid things need to be said.

“I'm not prepared to let last night's events pass without getting the message out there to the best of my ability.”

Fordham Boarding Cattery is owned and managed by Keren and Trevor Goff who bought the business in 2008.

Ms Goff added: “I am well aware that the driver may not be a Fordham resident but there is a good chance they are and so my open letter to the driver is this.

“I understand that accidents can happen, cats are fast and unpredictable and it was dark so I in no way expect you to have avoided the collision if it was not possible.

“I do however ask you to perhaps search your soul for how you justify your cowardly actions following hitting the cat whom you left to die at the roadside.

You may also want to watch:

“Did you not stop to think that perhaps that cat was the only companion to an elderly widower who has recently lost her husband and for now, it is the only comfort she has?

“Did you not stop to think that perhaps that cat was the only reason stopping a 30 something post suicidal man from taking his own life?

“Did you not stop to think that perhaps that cat belonged to a child locked so deep in an autistic world who's only communication was through his friend?

“No, you did not - because you did not think - you did not stop - and that makes you a poor excuse of a human being for not valuing that life or the lives behind it.

“For not caring, for having no compassion, for your cruelty...but the sad thing is, even in the unlikely event you do read this, I doubt very much you'd have the backbone to own up to what you have done - to take responsibility for your actions.

“I hope to God you are not a parent because if you are, I pity the child raised without being taught the value of life - whatever that life may be and I pity you for a shallow existence without respect for others, especially in your community.

“I have spent over half my life rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming cats and I have rehomed cats for exactly those reasons listed above, more than once - rescue is about much more than just the singular animal, rescue saves lives over and above that of the singular animal.

“That cat was one of my rescues - your actions in not thinking - not stopping - go way beyond just leaving the cat to die alone at the roadside.

“If you cast a stone in the water, there are always ripples - the ripples you caused with your actions last night will be felt half way round the world and that will always be your cross to bear.

“I truly hope for your sake, the consequences for this fatal cat RTA are not greater than they already are...cats, dogs, horses - our pets are family - they are someone, not something...always think, always stop...there's always a chance you could've saved him, however unlikely, a chance is all it takes...remember that.”

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Why YOUR medium-sized business should enter our East Cambridgeshire Business Awards this year

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 Medium Business of the Year winner ST1 Group Ltd

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

Sunday drivers? Don’t you just love them - well actually at Prickwillow they do and they did for the annual vintage tractor rally

Tractor drivers took to the Fenland roads on Sunday for their own magical mystery tour for the annual Prickwillow tractor run. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Safety warning after Soham house fire caused by unattended incense sticks

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service have issued a warning to homeowners after they were called to a house fire in The Causeway, Soham, that was caused by unattended incense sticks, Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Ukip MEP Stuart Agnew backs leader Gerard Batten over Islam ‘death cult’ comment

Stuart Agnew MEP. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists