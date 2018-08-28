Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Car causes traffic chaos on A11 slip road from M11 after it caught fire while driving during rush hour

PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 31 January 2019

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

A car caused traffic chaos on Wednesday evening after it burst into flames during rush hour on a main Cambridgeshire road.

The car was driving on the A11 slip road, leaving the M11 near Great Chesterford, when it burst into flames, causing major delays during peak driving time.

A passer-by filmed the incident, which took place on January 30, on their dash cam – the dramatic footage shows high flames coming out of the small car on the slip road.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We arrived to find a car well alight near Stump Cross.

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

“Wearing breathing apparatus we extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 6.45pm. The cause of this fire was accidental.”

Firefighters were assisted by officers from Cambridgeshire Police who arrived shortly after and tried their best to coordinate traffic around the blaze.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 4.47pm on January 30 with reports that a car was on fire on the M11 near Great Chesterford.

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

“The incident happened on the slip road joining the A11. Officers attended the scene to assist fire crews dealing with the incident.”

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Car causes traffic chaos on A11 slip road from M11 after it caught fire while driving during rush hour

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Three car crash on A14 between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy

Police are advising motorists to avoid the A14 eastbound between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy this morning due to a three-vehicle collision. Picture: CAMBS TRAVEL NEWS.

Underground electrical box catches fire and closes Soham High Street

An underground electrical box caught fire and closed the High Street in Soham on Wednesday (January 30). The road was then closed to all traffic between The Fountain and Red Lion Square. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 during £1.5 billion upgrade

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 as part of £1.5 billion upgrade. Pictured is MOLA HEADLAND archaebotanist, Lara Gonzalez believes this is the earliest evidence of British beer brewing. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists