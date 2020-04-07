Wilburton Football Club helps families stay in touch with loved ones during coronavirus pandemic

Wilburton Football Club have provided the Arthur Rank Hospice with a new iPad to help patients stay in touch with their loved ones. Picture: FACEBOOK/ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE Archant

A grassroots football club in Ely are doing their bit to help patients stay in touch with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilburton Football Club has bought an iPad to enable those staying at the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge to keep in touch with loved ones during the nationwide lockdown.

The idea to help with the cause came when an appeal was launched on social media to provide 10 iPads for patients being cared for at the hospice.

A spokesperson for Wilburton Football Club said: “Wilburton are quite a new football club, so this is the first community venture.

“The club saw a plea from the Arthur Rank hospice on Facebook and decided that this was something the whole committee was happy to back.

“It is hopeful that not only will the iPad help the residents that are in the hospice now, but it will help future residents as well.

“Seeing family is so important. With lockdown and the obvious risk of cross-infection, it was felt the plea for technology to help families stay connected was vital and Wilburton FC were happy to help.”

The idea of timebanking has also been welcomed, with Lucy Amos-John being the new timebanking coordinator for Sutton Parish Council.

Having started her new role before the COVID-19 outbreak began in the UK, Ms Amos-John helps residents in the village and provides support to those who need it most.

The spokesperson said: “Sutton has a large number of people who are 70 and over. With Lucy’s help, they are able to get shopping etc bought to their door safely.

“Lucy coordinates the volunteers in the village of Sutton. She takes calls, messages and emails requesting help and sources someone to give that help.

“It could be emergency shopping, picking up a prescription etc. She then records the deed and the time voucher.

“Lucy has worked tirelessly getting it up and running to assist people in need of support.”

Timebanking is a way of spending one hour of time helping someone out and earning one-time credit in return, which can be spent on receiving an hour of someone else’s time.

It can allow you to use personal skills to help others, getting help for things you need, and building individuals and communities one hour at a time.

For more information or to join, email Sutton Time Bank at suttontimebank@suttonpc.org.uk or call 07595736664.