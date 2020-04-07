Advanced search

Wilburton Football Club helps families stay in touch with loved ones during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:18 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 07 April 2020

Wilburton Football Club have provided the Arthur Rank Hospice with a new iPad to help patients stay in touch with their loved ones. Picture: FACEBOOK/ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

Wilburton Football Club have provided the Arthur Rank Hospice with a new iPad to help patients stay in touch with their loved ones. Picture: FACEBOOK/ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

Archant

A grassroots football club in Ely are doing their bit to help patients stay in touch with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilburton Football Club has bought an iPad to enable those staying at the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge to keep in touch with loved ones during the nationwide lockdown.

The idea to help with the cause came when an appeal was launched on social media to provide 10 iPads for patients being cared for at the hospice.

A spokesperson for Wilburton Football Club said: “Wilburton are quite a new football club, so this is the first community venture.

“The club saw a plea from the Arthur Rank hospice on Facebook and decided that this was something the whole committee was happy to back.

“It is hopeful that not only will the iPad help the residents that are in the hospice now, but it will help future residents as well.

“Seeing family is so important. With lockdown and the obvious risk of cross-infection, it was felt the plea for technology to help families stay connected was vital and Wilburton FC were happy to help.”

The idea of timebanking has also been welcomed, with Lucy Amos-John being the new timebanking coordinator for Sutton Parish Council.

Having started her new role before the COVID-19 outbreak began in the UK, Ms Amos-John helps residents in the village and provides support to those who need it most.

The spokesperson said: “Sutton has a large number of people who are 70 and over. With Lucy’s help, they are able to get shopping etc bought to their door safely.

“Lucy coordinates the volunteers in the village of Sutton. She takes calls, messages and emails requesting help and sources someone to give that help.

“It could be emergency shopping, picking up a prescription etc. She then records the deed and the time voucher.

“Lucy has worked tirelessly getting it up and running to assist people in need of support.”

Timebanking is a way of spending one hour of time helping someone out and earning one-time credit in return, which can be spent on receiving an hour of someone else’s time.

It can allow you to use personal skills to help others, getting help for things you need, and building individuals and communities one hour at a time.

For more information or to join, email Sutton Time Bank at suttontimebank@suttonpc.org.uk or call 07595736664.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Marshall Aerospace to set aside hangar space for temporary mortuary in Cambridge

Marshalls will provide hangar space to house a temporary mortuary if the coronavirus pandemic escalates. Picture' ARCHANT

Wilburton Football Club helps families stay in touch with loved ones during coronavirus pandemic

Wilburton Football Club have provided the Arthur Rank Hospice with a new iPad to help patients stay in touch with their loved ones. Picture: FACEBOOK/ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Tashi, 14, follows in former Ely Hero’s footsteps to help fight against coronavirus pandemic

Tashi Marley from Witchford Village College is following in her mum Ruth's footsteps as a former Ely Hero by sewing funky homemade masks to help fight coronavirus. So far Tashi has made 68 masks and sent them out around the country in the past few days. Pictures: RUTH MARLEY

Coronavirus:‘My thoughts and prayers with the Prime Minister and his family’ says MP Steve Barclay after Boris Johnson suddenly moved to intensive care

MP Steve Barclay (left) tonight:
Drive 24