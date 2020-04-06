Grassroots club donates ‘fines’ to help NHS staff fighting against the coronavirus pandemic

A Cambridgeshire grassroots football team is playing their part as the county continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with our re-emphasised community ethos this season, the first team led by gaffer @chrishancock7 & co-ordinated by @MichaelDimambro are donating their seasons fine pot standing at £719 to the NHS rather than the traditional end of season knees up. @ACTcharity @CUH_NHS — Cottenham United FC Official (@cottenham_fc) April 4, 2020

Village footballers ‘fined’ for having too many haircuts or being late for training are among those giving a cash boost to NHS staff on the coronavirus front line.

Cottenham United’s idiosyncratic ‘fines’ policy is normally used to pay for an end of season knees-up.

But the season ended prematurely because of COVID-19, so the players agreed to donate £719 in this year’s kitty to NHS staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Chris Hancock, first-team manager, told the BBC: “I suggested to the lads that we give the money to Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

“All the lads agreed the hospital can use the money much better than we can.”

Penalties range from 50p to £5, with the players themselves deciding the circumstances, such as how much the fine should be and who should be fined.

Hancock said: “Quite often if you have a shiny new pair of boots it’s a good opportunity for a mickey-take.

“A fresh haircut is another good one, some of the lads seem to turn up with one almost every week.”