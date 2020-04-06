Advanced search

Grassroots club donates ‘fines’ to help NHS staff fighting against the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:54 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 06 April 2020

Cottenham United manager Chris Hancock (front, third from left) and his players. Picture: FACEBOOK/COTTENHAM UNITED FC

Cottenham United manager Chris Hancock (front, third from left) and his players. Picture: FACEBOOK/COTTENHAM UNITED FC

Archant

A Cambridgeshire grassroots football team is playing their part as the county continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Village footballers ‘fined’ for having too many haircuts or being late for training are among those giving a cash boost to NHS staff on the coronavirus front line.

Cottenham United’s idiosyncratic ‘fines’ policy is normally used to pay for an end of season knees-up.

But the season ended prematurely because of COVID-19, so the players agreed to donate £719 in this year’s kitty to NHS staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Chris Hancock, first-team manager, told the BBC: “I suggested to the lads that we give the money to Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

“All the lads agreed the hospital can use the money much better than we can.”

Penalties range from 50p to £5, with the players themselves deciding the circumstances, such as how much the fine should be and who should be fined.

Hancock said: “Quite often if you have a shiny new pair of boots it’s a good opportunity for a mickey-take.

“A fresh haircut is another good one, some of the lads seem to turn up with one almost every week.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

LETTER: ‘There is no place for hindsight now’ says reader Rosemary Westwell

Rosemary Westwell says

Most Read

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Cambs fire crews at Mepal where barn containing recycled card and paper is alight

Aerial shot today of fire at Mepal. Picture; ED BRAY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Editor’s selection shows that community spirit in Ely and East Cambridgeshire is alive, well and flourishing

Community vegetable sacks for those in Little Downham

LETTER: ‘There is no place for hindsight now’ says reader Rosemary Westwell

Rosemary Westwell says

Latest from the Ely Standard

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Grassroots club donates ‘fines’ to help NHS staff fighting against the coronavirus pandemic

Cottenham United manager Chris Hancock (front, third from left) and his players. Picture: FACEBOOK/COTTENHAM UNITED FC

LETTER: ‘There is no place for hindsight now’ says reader Rosemary Westwell

Rosemary Westwell says

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Wisbech firm sets up COVID task force to step up vital supplies to companies producing urgent medical equipment

Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia Components, that has set up COVID taskforce Picture; ANGLIA
Drive 24