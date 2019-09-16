Five-star food hygiene rating for staff at retirement complex in Ely

Staff at a retirement living service in Ely have received a five-star rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Sanctuary Retirement Living's Baird Lodge, which offers one-bedroom apartments and communal facilities for over 55s, has received a five-star rating from the food hygiene regulator.

It comes after an unannounced inspection of its onsite restaurant for residents.

The inspection considered whether food was being handled hygienically and whether the facilities and building were clean and in good condition, as well as the management of food safety.

Baird Lodge received a 'good' or 'very good' rating in each area, leading to a five-star rating overall.

The onsite restaurant is open to residents and relatives seven days a week for a two-course lunch, breakfast and snacks.

Olivia Ellis, Retirement Living housing manager, said: "We're very proud that our catering team have received the highest rating from the Food Standards Agency.

"Residents enjoy eating together in our restaurant - it's a great opportunity for them to socialise and make new friends"

Karl Evans, head of hospitality, said: "The health and wellbeing of our residents is always our priority.

"Our catering teams work to the highest standards, producing high-quality homecooked food, using fresh ingredients.

"This rating is recognition of their hard work and continued high standards of documents with regards to food safety legislation and our stringent company food safety management system."