FOI reveals the number of A10 crashes between Stretham and Milton
- Credit: Archant
South East Cambridgeshire Labour has published the results of a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to find out the number of crashes along a stretch of the A10.
It revealed there were 184 crashes on the A10 between Milton and Stretham between 2010 and 2019.
Five of the incidents were fatalities.
Labour's James Bull is campaigning for the Cambridgeshire County Council seat for Waterbeach and Milton and described the results as “shocking” in a recent blog post.
He said: “As we know, there’s an A10 upgrade study looking at options for upgrading the road. That could take years. And with it more accidents and more heart break.
“The county council simply says that improvements ‘will be considered’. And our Lib Dem County Councillor told me she wants to await further investigations.”
He added: “We don’t need yet another report. We need immediate action to make the road safe.
“Exactly as I called for when speaking to ITV news recently.
“I want to see enforced speed limits, traffic lights and protection for pedestrians and cyclists.”
The FOI was submitted by the party's Waterbeach branch.