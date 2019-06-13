Advanced search

Flytippers fined more than £2,000 in the last six months in East Cambridgeshire

13 June, 2019 - 10:21
More than £2,000 in fines has been issued in the last six months for flytipping and littering in East Cambridgeshire. Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. Picture: ELY STANDARD READER

Archant

More than £2,000 in fines has been issued in the last six months for flytipping and littering in East Cambridgeshire.

County council bosses have raised the stakes against those who do not comply with the rules in an effort to reduce fly-tipping and littering across the district.

The domestic team have been working with the waste and street cleansing team at East Cambs Street Scene to catch those who unlawfully dump rubbish.

It comes after an announcement in March that the council would be actively aiming to reduce the amount of flytipping and littering across the district with a social media campaign.

The campaign asks residents for help identifying evidence left at fly-tips and providing definitions of what can be identified as flytipping and littering.

It also educates residents on how to report and gather evidence in a safe manner as well as what not to do.

Fly-tipping alone can land individuals a fine £400.

Councillor Julia Huffer, member champion for waste, health and wellbeing at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "East Cambridgeshire is well-known for being a fantastic place to live, work and visit.

"Enforcing these protocols ensures that we keep the district that way.

"We hope that by taking a firmer approach to flytipping and littering fines, individuals may think twice about doing it and instead, take advantage or all the various waste services on offer from the council."

If you witness flytipping, littering or dog fouling, please report it online through the council's Click & Connect service: https://self.eastcambs.gov.uk/

For more information on flytipping and littering, go to the website: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/environment/fly-tipping-illegal-dumping-waste

More information on bulky waste collection: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/waste/bulky-household-items

