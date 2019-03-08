Campaign to crackdown on fly-tipping launched in East Cambridgeshire

Campaign to crackdown on fly-tipping launched in East Cambridgeshire. Here is a picture of fly tipping on an industrial site at Mepal last week. Picture: ELY STANDARD READER Archant

A campaign to tackle fly-tipping and littering in East Cambridgeshire has seen 14 fixed penalty notices issued and one case put forward for prosecution.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) aims to reduce the amount of fly-tipping under their wider #BringingTheWasteHome initiative.

So far, the council has issued a total of 14 fixed penalty notices, with one case forward for prosecution.

A further five cases are currently being put together to consider prosecution.

The initiative has also been used to promote the council’s transfer of its waste services to their trading company, East Cambs Street Scene, and the launch of their second blue bin scheme.

The council will be using social media to ask residents for help identifying evidence and providing definitions of what is fly-tipping and littering, as well as highlighting the different enforcements that accompany them.

The campaign will also educate residents on how to report and gather evidence in a safe manner, as well as advice on what not to do.

Councillor Julia Huffer, waste service delivery champion at ECDC, said: “It’s very important to us and to residents of the district, that East Cambridgeshire remains a nice place to live, work and visit.

“We hope that by taking a firmer approach to fly-tipping and littering fines, people will feel less inclined to damage our beautiful district and instead, take advantage of the various services on offer from the council.”

Director of East Cambs Street Scene Jo Brooks, who leads the #BringingTheWasteHome initiative, said: “With the transfer of waste and street cleansing to East Cambs Street Scene from Veolia last year, this is a really encouraging step forward in providing the best possible service for our residents.

“We are determined to continue pledging that East Cambridgeshire is a fantastic place to live, work and visit and we’re looking forward to seeing some very positive outcomes off the back of this campaign.”

Anyone who witnesses fly tipping, littering or dog fouling should report it online through the council’s Click & Connect service: https://self.eastcambs.gov.uk/

For more information on fly-tipping and littering, visit: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/environment/fly-tipping-illegal-dumping-waste

More information on bulky waste collection: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/waste/bulky-household-items