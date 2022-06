Gallery

The flower arrangements honouring The Queen at Ely Cathedral, created by 'talented' local flower arrangers, reflect key events, interests and pursuits in her life. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

‘Beautiful’ flower displays have been created at Ely Cathedral to honour The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this bank holiday weekend (June 2-5).

The displays, created by ‘talented’ local flower arrangers, reflect key events, interests and pursuits in Her Majesty’s life.

These include:

United Kingdom – England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales by Littleport & District Flower Club

Horses, racing and the countryside by Burwell & District Flower Club

The Commonwealth by City of Ely Flower Club

The Royal Wedding in 1947 by Cambridge Flower Club

The Royal Yacht Britannia by Wisbech Flower Arrangers

Crown and Orb by Caroline Barnes

Visitors will be able to see the displays in the Lady Chapel until Sunday (June 5).

Since Ely Cathedral posted a gallery of the flower arrangements on Facebook, many individuals have been commenting.

Jane said: “Looks like the flower arranging team have done Ely proud. They look gorgeous.”

Regina added: “They are so beautiful. Well done to all the people who have worked so hard to create these beautiful flower stories.”

You can find out more about Ely Cathedral’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee here.

