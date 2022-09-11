News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Floral tributes from across the district

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:31 PM September 11, 2022
Floral tributes are being left outside Ely Cathedral.

People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.

We are building an online gallery of floral tributes to mark this moment in our history, if you would like to send us a photograph, email: katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk.

We will be updating with more images over the next few days.

Personal messages and flowers have been laid outside Ely Cathedral.

Crowds gathered outside Ely Cathedral this afternoon (Sunday) for the proclamation of the new King.

Flowers and tributes may be laid on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral.

Books of condolence

Available to sign at The Grange, Ely, Walter Gidney Pavilion, in Soham;  Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham; St Mary's Church, in Burwell.

The Queen
