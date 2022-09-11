Gallery
Floral tributes from across the district
Published: 4:31 PM September 11, 2022
- Credit: ELY STANDARD
People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.
We are building an online gallery of floral tributes to mark this moment in our history, if you would like to send us a photograph, email: katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk.
We will be updating with more images over the next few days.
Flowers and tributes may be laid on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral.
Books of condolence
Available to sign at The Grange, Ely, Walter Gidney Pavilion, in Soham; Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham; St Mary's Church, in Burwell.