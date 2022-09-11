Gallery

Floral tributes are being left outside Ely Cathedral. - Credit: ELY STANDARD

People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.

We are building an online gallery of floral tributes to mark this moment in our history.

Personal messages and flowers have been laid outside Ely Cathedral. - Credit: ELY STANDARD

Crowds gathered outside Ely Cathedral this afternoon (Sunday) for the proclamation of the new King. - Credit: ELY STANDARD

Flowers and tributes may be laid on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral.

Books of condolence

Available to sign at The Grange, Ely, Walter Gidney Pavilion, in Soham; Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham; St Mary's Church, in Burwell.