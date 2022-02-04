Principal engineer Matt Tandy (L), and residential advisor, Mary Dhonau OBE (R) will be at the property flood resilience day in Sutton on February 17. - Credit: Ox-Cam

Residents in Sutton and the surrounding areas are being invited to a free property flood resilience event on Thursday February 17.

A roadshow of events is being hosted by Cambridgeshire County Council at Brooklands Centre car park/The Brook.

With people living in the Sutton area experiencing flooding in recent years, the event is an opportunity for people to come and learn what can be done to help make their properties resilient against floods.

Advice will be offered throughout the day from flood resilience experts to households and businesses in the area.

A special ‘floodmobile’ vehicle, which contains samples of over 50 practical flood protection measures will be on site for visitors to explore too.

Cllr Lorna Dupre, chair of the environment and green investment committee, said: “Many areas of our region are unfortunately at increased risk of flooding due to climate change and projected increases in extreme rainfall.

“Our series of property flood resilience days are an opportunity to talk to the experts and learn what we can do as individuals and communities to make our properties more flood resilient.

“The events are free and I would urge local residents to please come and join us.”

Prior to the event in Sutton, flood resilience days have taken place in Alconbury Weston, St Ives and St Neots.

Renowned flood resilience expert, Mary Dhonau OBE, and principal enginner at AECOM infrastructure company, Matt Tandy, will be on hand to talk to visitors and offer advice.

They'll be joined by Fola Ogunyoye, director of TJAY Consultancy Ltd who has more than 30 years’ of expertise in providing flood risk, water and environmental management consultancy services.

The property flood resilience events are part of the community flood action programme (CFAP), which was set up in April 2021 by the council.

The events followed severe flooding in December 2020 and the increasing risk of flooding posed by climate change.

Since then, council officers have worked with communities to develop and train flood groups and build local resilience.

To discuss the potential of running a property flood resilience day event in your area, please email CFAP@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.

For more information on floor risk management, visit the council's website.