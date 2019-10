Flooding closes road in Swaffham Bulbeck

Flooding in Swaffham Bulbeck has closed the road between the High Street and Red 2 Green towards Bottisham.

Policing East Cambridgeshire warn that the road is currently not passable.

It follows heavy rain across the county overnight.

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office for rain is in place today (October 1) until 8pm this evening.