You can 'travel the world without leaving Cambridgeshire' this late May Bank Holiday weekend at Ely Markets

17 May, 2019 - 10:00
The Flavours of the World market is back in Ely this late May Bank Holiday weekend. Picture(s): MIKE ROUSE / ARCHANT FILE

Want to travel world but don't have enough time or money? Why not come down to Ely Markets the late May Bank Holiday weekend?

The 'Flavours of the World' are returning to the city's High Street on Saturday, May 25 and will also take place in the Market Place on Sunday, May 26 and Bank Holiday Monday.

Returning for its 15th year, the special event will have everything from authentic Spanish food and French cheese to traditional gifts and jewellery.

Julia Davis of Ely Markets said: "We already have a fabulous selection of food, crafts and gifts every week, but this bank holiday the market will give you even more choice than ever.

"Whether it's Mexican churros, Spanish paella, Chimney Cakes or Baklava - we know you'll find something you can't resist."

Market visitors will also be able to buy gifts, homewares and more. Scented French soaps from Marseille, lavender from Provence and leather goods will all be up for grabs.

The Flavours of the World market runs from 8.30am until 3.30pm on Saturday and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday and Monday.

Ely's weekly Craft, Food and Vintage Market and Farmers' Market is open as usual on the Market Place and Dolphin Lane on Saturday.

