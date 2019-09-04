Advanced search

Merchant Navy Day honoured in Ely as The Red Ensign flies high

04 September, 2019 - 13:18
Ely remembers servicemen on Merchant Navy Day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The Red Ensign flag was flown high above Ely yesterday in honour of the annual Merchant Navy Day.

The day celebrates the dependence on modern day merchant seafarers who are responsible for 95 per cent of the UK's imports, including half the food we eat, fuel we burn and all the products and goods we may take for granted.

The official UK flag of the Merchant Navy was raised on the council flag pole on Market place yesterday (September 3).

People in Ely were welcome to attend to acknowledge the flag and the contribution the Merchant Navy has made to the country.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse said: "We honour and respect all members of that service for our nation in peace and war."

By the end of the Second World War more than 4,700 British ships had been sunk and more than 35,000 Merchant Navy seamen had lost their lives.

Last year the Red Ensign was flown ashore at 800 locations around the UK.

