News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Showjumper Lewis, 5, top of the class on Suffolk Show debut

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:17 PM June 10, 2022
Lewis Cousins of Lt Downham riding at Suffolk Show

Five-year-old Lewis Cousins rode Annadale Line of Fire, owned by mother Christina and father Kevin, to victory on his Suffolk Show debut. - Credit: Gary Malkin

Five-year-old Lewis Cousins had a debut to remember as he claimed top spot at this year’s Suffolk Show. 

Lewis, of Little Downham, rode Annadale Line of Fire in the ‘lead rein pony of hunter type’ class on May 31, owned by father Kevin Cousins and mother Christina Gillett. 

The class involved walking and trotting around the show ring, stepping over poles and standing stationary between hay bales before moving off. 

Lewis Cousins of Lt Downham at Suffolk show

Five-year-old Lewis Cousins rode Annadale Line of Fire, owned by mother Christina and father Kevin, to victory on his Suffolk Show debut. - Credit: Gary Malkin

Out of eight ponies, Lewis topped the class at the two-day event. 

He will now look ahead to the Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham between October 5-9, having already qualified for the Royal International Horse Show in Hickstead next month. 

Lewis Cousins of Lt Downham at Suffolk show

Five-year-old Lewis Cousins rode Annadale Line of Fire, owned by mother Christina and father Kevin, to victory on his Suffolk Show debut. - Credit: Gary Malkin

Lewis Cousins of Lt Downham at Suffolk Show

Five-year-old Lewis Cousins rode Annadale Line of Fire, owned by mother Christina and father Kevin, to victory on his Suffolk Show debut. - Credit: Gary Malkin

Seven-year-old Harry Judge, who rode Thistledown Snowfall trained by Kevin and Christina, took third place in the same hunter type class as Lewis. 

Thurlow Nunn Standen of Littleport also won an award for best agriculture dealer or contractor stand exhibiting machinery or implements. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Corkers Crisps boss plans to become festivals impresario  
  2. 2 Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating
  3. 3 Committee votes down councillor's bid for new home
  1. 4 'High quality' street food takeaway ready for launch
  2. 5 Motorists face delays as village barrier works due to begin
  3. 6 Developers agree on new 2 acre site for health centre
  4. 7 Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road
  5. 8 9 questions answered about G's Open Farm Sunday
  6. 9 Defiant mayor shrugs off critics and removes one of them
  7. 10 Five arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Mildenhall football fan

The company’s Platinum Massey Ferguson 8S205 tractor featuring Union Flag livery also made its public debut. 

Lewis Cousins of Little Downham at Suffolk Show

Five-year-old Lewis Cousins rode Annadale Line of Fire, owned by mother Christina and father Kevin, to victory on his Suffolk Show debut. - Credit: Gary Malkin

Massey Ferguson 8S205 tractor at Suffolk Show

Thurlow Nunn Standen of Littleport gave its Platinum Massey Ferguson 8S205 tractor a public debut at the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Gary Malkin

Thurlow Nunn Standen of Littleport at Suffolk Show

Thurlow Nunn Standen of Littleport gave its Platinum Massey Ferguson 8S205 tractor a public debut at the Suffolk Show. - Credit: Gary Malkin

Horses
Ely News

Don't Miss

The two smiling outside the cathedral.

Ely Cathedral | Gallery

PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
New holiday lodges at Gravel Farm, Stretham

Housing News

'Home from home' holiday lodges wins green light from planners

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
2019 grey Trek Roscoe 8 bike stolen in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father devastated as 'sentimental' birthday bike stolen in broad daylight

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
2-4 Churchgate Street Soham

Housing News

Six flats and shop could be yours for at least £400k

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon