Showjumper Lewis, 5, top of the class on Suffolk Show debut
- Credit: Gary Malkin
Five-year-old Lewis Cousins had a debut to remember as he claimed top spot at this year’s Suffolk Show.
Lewis, of Little Downham, rode Annadale Line of Fire in the ‘lead rein pony of hunter type’ class on May 31, owned by father Kevin Cousins and mother Christina Gillett.
The class involved walking and trotting around the show ring, stepping over poles and standing stationary between hay bales before moving off.
Out of eight ponies, Lewis topped the class at the two-day event.
He will now look ahead to the Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham between October 5-9, having already qualified for the Royal International Horse Show in Hickstead next month.
Seven-year-old Harry Judge, who rode Thistledown Snowfall trained by Kevin and Christina, took third place in the same hunter type class as Lewis.
Thurlow Nunn Standen of Littleport also won an award for best agriculture dealer or contractor stand exhibiting machinery or implements.
The company’s Platinum Massey Ferguson 8S205 tractor featuring Union Flag livery also made its public debut.