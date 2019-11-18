Advanced search

Five black and white TVs still in use in Ely as BBC One in colour hits 50

PUBLISHED: 18:49 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 18 November 2019

Five homes in Ely still use a black and white television. Picture: SUBMITTED

Five homes in Ely still use a black and white television. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

It may be the 50th anniversary of colour TV - but five households in Ely are still watching programmes on black and white TV sets.

TV Licensing officials revealed that five households in Ely still have black and white licences.

It comes as BBC One celebrated its 50th anniversary of colour TV on November 15.

There were 6,586 black and white TV licences in force at the end of September 2019 - a fall of 575 compared to the same time last year.

In 2000 this figure stood at 212,000.

The figures show that despite the rapid growth of smart TVs, smart phones and tablets to access TV content, a surprising number of households still appear to enjoy the nostalgia of monochrome TV sets.

They remain popular with collectors with vintage and portable TV sets regularly traded online.

You may also want to watch:

A licence is still needed to watch live TV and stream BBC programmes on iPlayer on a black and white TV or monitor and costs £52.

But if they are used to download BBC programmes on iPlayer or to record any live TV, then a colour TV Licence is needed.

Rachel Roberts, spokesperson for TV Licensing in the East Anglia, said: "When BBC One launched its colour TV service in November 1969, there were only three channels available.

"Fast forward to 2019, and more than half of TV households have in some way an internet connection to their TV and access to hundreds of channels.

"While only accounting for a very small proportion it's interesting to know that some households still like to watch their favourite shows on a black and white telly."

BBC One launched its full colour service on November 15 1969.

The new service was also extended to ITV, bringing them in line with BBC Two, which had been offering colour programmes - including Wimbledon, the Olympic Games and The Eurovision Song Contest - since 1967 under controller, David Attenborough.

Programmes showing in colour on November 15 included Star Trek and Dixon of Dock Green, The Harry Secombe Show and Match of the Day, plus the feature film The Prisoner of Zenda.

Most Read

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham’s annual awards night

Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham’s annual awards night, which was held at Ely College on Sunday November 17. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Two hundred singers join forces for ‘monumental performance’ of Elgar’s The Kingdom at Ely Cathedral

Elgar�s The Kingdom will be performed at Ely Cathedral on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham’s annual awards night

Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham’s annual awards night, which was held at Ely College on Sunday November 17. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Two hundred singers join forces for ‘monumental performance’ of Elgar’s The Kingdom at Ely Cathedral

Elgar�s The Kingdom will be performed at Ely Cathedral on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Ely Standard

Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham’s annual awards night

Night of celebration for local theatre favourites at Viva Soham’s annual awards night, which was held at Ely College on Sunday November 17. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Five black and white TVs still in use in Ely as BBC One in colour hits 50

Five homes in Ely still use a black and white television. Picture: SUBMITTED

Here’s why police are targeting speeding motorists as they reveal there was one fatality ever fortnight on Cambridgeshire roads last year

Rural roads being targeted by police in bid to reduce casualities- speeding is blamed for many collisions. Picture' CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising fancy dress at college raises cash for Children in Need

Fundraising fancy dress at the College of West Anglia including Pikachu, Super Mario – and even a flamingo – raised more than £400 for Children in Need. Picture: GRACE JONES

Two hundred singers join forces for ‘monumental performance’ of Elgar’s The Kingdom at Ely Cathedral

Elgar�s The Kingdom will be performed at Ely Cathedral on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists