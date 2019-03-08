Fitting tribute to 'much-respected' Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook Supplied/easyJet

Airline easyJet named a new £15million plane after a much-loved Soham engineer who died from cancer earlier this year.

Frazer Lofts, who worked at Luton Airport, had first been diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

Mr Lofts, 51, worked at the airport for more than 10 years following a stint at Cambridgeshire-based Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group.

The fitting tribute was printed onto the side of a multi-million pound aircraft in easyJet colours and will now take people around the world for up to 16 years.

Family members and colleagues attended the official unveiling at one of the airport's hangers on Tuesday, October 15 - the event was also attended by his mother, Kathie.

She said: "It [the unveiling] was just so special, he'd been working for easyJet for such a long time and he just deserved it.

"The staff and his friends have been amazing, it was so lovely to see, and they even gave a plaque to his wife made up of things he used to work on."

Overnight airport staff had worked to apply the big orange letters to the side of the Airbus A320 in memory of their former colleague.

Martin Todd, engineering base manager at easyJet, said: "Frazer was a much respected engineer and highly thought of by his colleagues.

"He has worked for easyJet in Luton for over 10 years. "We named one of our new Airbus A320 aircraft in his honour which we thought was a fitting tribute to him."

Frazer was born and bred in Soham, living at his family home at The Shade, attending the local school and studying at Soham Village College.

During his early years, Frazer completed a lot of wood work jobs after he studied it at college, often making bits of furniture for family and friends.

Mr Todd added: "Frazer's wife and family were invited to the easyjet hangar to view the aircraft and meet his work colleagues.

"During the visit we presented Sharon (Frazer's wife) with a framed print of the engineering drawing for his name."

easyJet operate one of the youngest fleets in the industry with 318 Airbus A320 family aircraft. They have recently welcomed the new generation Airbus A320neo to the fleet and will have 100 of these in service by the end of 2022.