Fishing lakes re-open to help those struggling with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 26 March 2020

Head Fen has re-opened their fishing lakes to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries

A Fenland fishing lake has re-opened by request of the council to help anyone suffering with mental health issues amid the wide-spread coronavirus pandemic.

Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries has re-opened after closing due to new Government guidelines surrounding the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Based just north of Little Downham, near Ely, the lakes will become “somewhere to go to get out and have a change of scenery” for those struggling.

A spokesman said: “We had closed the fishing lakes as per the government guidance. However it has since been requested by Ely council’s health department that we reopen them.

“The reason for this decision is to enable those who maybe struggling with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts to have somewhere to go to get out and have a change of scenery.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with this decision, we feel it’s important to support those who need it in this critical time.”

Head Fen lakes is a 19-year-old 10-acre fishery for anglers of all abilities and was closed to the public following the closure of all non-essential stores and venues.

The lakes will not be open for anyone wanting to just walk around the beautiful scenery, Head Fen are only open for fishing, not recreational.

The spokesman added: “We will be reviewing this decision daily with the council. We request anyone using the lakes adheres to the strict social distancing rule.

“We have opened them up to all members of the public who may need to escape to the beautiful countryside. We are not doing this to profit from it, simply to help those who may need it.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

