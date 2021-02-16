News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Grant helps special school students get hooked on therapeutic fishing

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:09 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM February 16, 2021
Students at The Centre School in Cottenham have benefitted from a £3,000 grant from the Angling Trust to get them fishing. 

Students at one of Cambridgeshire’s special schools have benefitted from a cash boost to help them enjoy the therapeutic benefits of fishing.  

The Angling Trust has donated around £3,000 to The Centre School in Cottenham to expand on its already popular fishing activities.  

Sue Raven, headteacher, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Angling Trust for their generous donation, which will enable more students to enjoy Hooked @ The Centre.  

“Our students have complex needs yet many benefit hugely from being somewhere where they are calm, happy and at ease, and are then able to sustain these positive benefits when they get back into the classroom.”    

The Astrea Academy Trust school has delivered ‘Hooked @ The Centre’ fishing activities to students for a number of years, and seen many positive effects on students. 

Now, they can open up this activity to more students – some of whom have taken up fishing as a hobby, thanks to their taster at school.  

“I really enjoy going fishing at school, it helps me with my anxiety and anger issues,” said Max, a student at The Centre School. 

“When I am sitting on the riverbank, I really enjoy just chilling out and enjoying the fishing. When I catch a big fish, I get a big adrenaline rush and feel really good about myself.” 

