The Walter Gidney Pavilion in Soham has been formally affiliated to the Warm Hubs network. - Credit: Archant

The first Warm Hubs have opened their doors across Cambridgeshire as part of the new initiative designed to support communities in East and South Cambridgeshire this winter.

In East Cambridgeshire, Warms Hubs at Haddenham, Soham, and Little Thetford were the first locations to open their doors.

Hubs at Ely, Burwell and Stetchworth will shortly follow suit and more Warm Hubs in East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire will open their doors by the end of November.

Ely Methodist Church and the Walter Gidney Pavilion are some examples of the locations that will operate as a Warm Hub this Autumn and Winter.

Ely Methodist Church is now an accredited Warm Hub and will be open for community members in need this Winter. - Credit: Google

Operated from community buildings, Warm Hubs are designed to support vulnerable and isolated people, as well as those on lower incomes, at a time when the cost of living is a significant challenge.

Commenting on the launch of Warm Hubs, Julia Huffer, who chairs the Operational Services Committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “The rising cost of living is having an impact on everyone, and we understand that many residents may

feel they are struggling to cope.

"We are really fortunate in East Cambs because we have strong partnerships in place which rally around to provide help as it’s needed.

“The Warm Hubs which we are able to provide will offer residents somewhere to go that is safe, that is warm and where they can get advice and support to help them through the cost-of-living crisis.”

The new initiative has been developed by East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire District Councils and funded by NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, part of the local Integrated Care System.

As an affiliated network, the Warm Hubs are coordinated by Cambridgeshire ACRE – the charity dedicated to supporting and strengthening rural communities across Cambridgeshire.

Operating at the heart of local communities, the Warm Hubs concept has been designed to offer warm, friendly and inclusive places with access to light refreshments.

Hubs also provide residents with somewhere to socialise, participate in activities and receive information on reducing bills, accessing financial support, and staying healthy and well.

For instance, the Soham branch Royal British Legion is hosting a community Touchpoint from the Soham Pavilion Warm Hub every Tuesday from 12-3pm with a guest speaker on the first Tuesday of each month to accompany the warm environment and snacks.

Trained volunteers will operate the activities and services available at Warm Hubs from within the local area; individuals who are uniquely positioned to understand the needs of the local communities.

@EastCambs, in partnership with @SouthCambs, has appointed @cambsacre to deliver specialist warm hubs as part of a basket of measures to address the national cost of living crisis.



It is expected the first hubs will be operational from October onwards https://t.co/A4gm1JBOZr — East Cambridgeshire (@EastCambs) August 31, 2022

Commenting on Cambridgeshire ACRE’s role in facilitating the development of Warm Hubs, its Chief Executive, Kirsten Bennett, said: “As a membership organisation, Cambridgeshire ACRE represents a growing number of community groups across Cambridgeshire and we're delighted that so many of these community groups have

stepped forward to open up their local spaces and offer Warm Hub volunteers.

"We're expecting up to 100 volunteers to be part of the Warm Hubs network when it's fully operational; all trained and supported by the Cambridgeshire ACRE team.”

Overall funding has been provided by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System.

Chief Officer Strategy and Partnerships for the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System, Kit Connick, said: “Helping people to stay well this winter is a priority for us all this year, which is why we are pleased to support Warm Hubs across East and South Cambridgeshire and beyond.

“Working together, with our council and voluntary sector partners, these hubs will be spaces for people to come together; not just as a warm space this winter, but to provide support and advice on a range of matters, including advice on their health and wellbeing, in a welcoming, friendly community atmosphere.”

Warm Hubs are running from November 2022 to support local residents during the winter and will be open until the end of March 2023.

To see the full list of current and future Warm Hub locations and their hours of operation, visit the new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WarmHubsCambs.