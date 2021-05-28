News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Coachload of tourists arrive in Ely for first time post lockdown

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:17 PM May 28, 2021   
Ely’s tourist information centre say they were “thrilled” to welcome the first coachload of tourists

Ely’s tourist information centre say they were “thrilled” to welcome the first coachload of tourists back to the city post lockdown. - Credit: Visit Ely

A city’s tourist information centre is “thrilled” after a coachload of visitors arrived for the first time post coronavirus lockdown.  

Tourists from Worcester travelled 140 miles by bus, via Easy Travel Coach Holidays, to tour Ely and visit Oliver Cromwell's House.  

“We are thrilled this morning to welcome our first coach tour post lockdown, all the way from Worcester,” said a spokesperson for Visit Ely.  

“This lovely group from Easy Travel Coach Holidays have enjoyed a few days away, and chose to complete their 'mini-break' with a Visit to Ely and Oliver Cromwell's House.” 

The news comes after the announcement that Ely’s annual Eel Fayre is still going ahead this year. 

Stalls, entertainment and food will feature at the July 17 event, which is free to enter and will have one-way systems, according to tourism and town centre manager Anna Bennett.   

“Whilst it may not be the usual eel festival, Visit Ely is still marking the occasion by holding a smaller, community event celebrating the humble Eel and all things local,” she said.  

