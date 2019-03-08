Advanced search

Snap happy for first time photographer Helena after winning Ely competition

PUBLISHED: 10:19 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 10 May 2019

A budding photographer has won a competition in Ely on her first time of entering after only getting a camera at Christmas.

Budding photographer Helena Mueller has won a competition in Ely on her first time of entering after only getting a camera at Christmas. Her winning image entitled 'A Time For Reflection'. Picture: HELENA MUELLER.Budding photographer Helena Mueller has won a competition in Ely on her first time of entering after only getting a camera at Christmas. Her winning image entitled 'A Time For Reflection'. Picture: HELENA MUELLER.

Helena Mueller came first in Ely Photographic Group's projected digital image (PDI) category for her elegant snap entitled 'A Time for Reflection'.

However, novice Helena had only picked up a camera a few weeks before, after enrolling on a six-week photography course at Ely College in January.

"My friends and family had said I was good at taking pictures but I only ever used by phone," the 39-year-old said.

"But then for Christmas I got my very first DSLR."

Budding photographer Helena Mueller has won a competition in Ely on her first time of entering after only getting a camera at Christmas. Picture: SUPPLIED.Budding photographer Helena Mueller has won a competition in Ely on her first time of entering after only getting a camera at Christmas. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Inspired by her first session at the club, Helena came away buzzing with ideas and entered images in three categories - PDI, colour print and mono print.

Helena continued: "Before the results were announced I left home telling my son that I was just happy to have images I felt to be good enough to even enter the competition.

"I never thought for one minute I would actually win anything.

"When the winner of the PDI category was announced it never dawned on me that the image they were referring to was mine.

Budding photographer Helena Mueller has won a competition in Ely on her first time of entering after only getting a camera at Christmas. She also came second in the colour print category with her image of an umbrella entitled Budding photographer Helena Mueller has won a competition in Ely on her first time of entering after only getting a camera at Christmas. She also came second in the colour print category with her image of an umbrella entitled "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”. Picture: HELENA MUELLER.

"There was no doubt in the mind of a single person sat in that room as to how over the moon I was."

Helena also came second in the colour print category with her image of an umbrella entitled "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious".

She was presented with a bottle of wine and chocolates and will be awarded with a trophy at the club's AGM meeting next week.

"The club are very open to new ideas from members and although it can be daunting to walk in a room of people you don't know, you are made welcome straight away," Helena added.

Colour print winner was Phil Lenney with his image titled Ely Cathedral Reflections.

Mono print winner was Richard Whitmore with his image titled Grebe Chick.

For more information visit www.elyphotographicclub.co.uk

