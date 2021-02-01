Published: 10:54 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM February 1, 2021

Take a look inside Sutton’s new Co-op store on Ely Road which opens to the public on Friday, February 19. - Credit: Central England Co-op

Photographs show an exclusive first look inside a new village community Co-op store which is “almost ready to launch”.

The new state-of-the-art store will officially open on Ely Road in Sutton on Friday, February 19 and will also act as a collection point for Ely Food Bank.

Rebecca Mott, manager, said: “The images show that our brand-new store in Sutton is almost ready to launch.

Take a look inside Sutton’s new Co-op store on Ely Road which opens to the public on Friday, February 19. - Credit: Central England Co-op

“We can’t wait to open the doors to our great local community and to being there with the vital food and essentials they need in these uncertain times.”

The food store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday and will feature a cycle repairs station, electric vehicle charging points and a free water refill station.

You may also want to watch:

“The store will offer a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special,” said a Central England Co-op spokesperson.

Take a look inside Sutton’s new Co-op store on Ely Road which opens to the public on Friday, February 19. - Credit: Central England Co-op

“These images showcase how both the outside and inside of the store have almost been completed and is ready for thousands of products to be stacked onto the shelves ahead of the official opening.

“The car park has been finished, the store’s frontage is almost complete and special eco-friendly fridges and lighting have started to be installed.

“In line with the latest Government guidance, the store will have a range of social distancing measures in place, including special floor markings and external queuing.

Take a look inside Sutton’s new Co-op store on Ely Road which opens to the public on Friday, February 19. - Credit: Central England Co-op

“Hygiene measures such as an automated hand sanitising station upon entry and safety devices such as plastic screens at checkouts and face coverings and visors for all colleagues are also available.”

It will also offer Lottery, Paypoint, Collect Plus and foreign currency, as well as a Costa Coffee machine and a free cash machine.