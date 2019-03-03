In Pictures: Beautiful first light in Ely captured by news agency photographer Joe Giddens

The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, as much of the country enjoys a weekend of unseasonably warm weather. Picture: JOE GIDDENS PA Wire/PA Images

The stunning sunrise in East Cambridgeshire has been captured beautifully by a national news agency photographer this month.

The regional Press Association snapper Joe Giddens left his house early in the morning last month to capture the glowing orange sunrise.

He captioned the photos “The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral, as much of the country enjoys a weekend of unseasonably warm weather.”

