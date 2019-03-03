Advanced search

In Pictures: Beautiful first light in Ely captured by news agency photographer Joe Giddens

03 March, 2019 - 09:30
The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, as much of the country enjoys a weekend of unseasonably warm weather. Picture: JOE GIDDENS

The stunning sunrise in East Cambridgeshire has been captured beautifully by a national news agency photographer this month.

The regional Press Association snapper Joe Giddens left his house early in the morning last month to capture the glowing orange sunrise.

He captioned the photos “The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral, as much of the country enjoys a weekend of unseasonably warm weather.”

Have you snapped Ely Cathedral at sunrise or sunset? We would love to see your pictures, send them in to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or tag us on Instagram @ElyStandard.

