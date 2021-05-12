Published: 3:57 PM May 12, 2021

Dr Nik Johnson arrives in Ely today for first day at work as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough directly elected mayor. - Credit: CAPCA

It was Labour prime minister Harold Wilson who is widely attributed with the phrase ‘a week is a long time in politics’.

That thought may have been somewhere today in the mind of Dr Nik Johnson, Labour’s surprise victor to become Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Dr Johnson arrived in Ely for his first day in the mayor’s office – a baptism of fire since his election success last Saturday.

Yesterday he wound up duties, for now, at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, colleagues clapping him as he left to begin his new political adventure.

“Thanks for the clap and cheer today everyone (and the chicken pie, chips and roasted vegetables),” he posted to his Facebook page.

“Nothing will beat the canteen at Hinchingbrooke hospital.”

He added: “Good to go out on a high.”

Today he’s met the media, taken a call from a government minister, and been introduced to some of the team charged with running the Combined Authority.

He’s set out his ambitions in simple terms.

"I’m totally passionate about public service,” he says. “That’s why I put the three Cs of compassion, co-operation and community at the centre of everything I do.

“It’s been a tough year and things aren’t getting any easier. We’re enduring the Covid-19 crisis and the uncertainties of Brexit lie ahead.

“We need a new leadership to bring hope and to change our future.

“My three Cs vision will make the difference across our region. Every area matters to me. Our wide-open fens, our busy cities, our market towns and our smallest villages.

“I want to deliver this vision.”

When he finally heads home after day one, another political thought from another political leader may be uppermost as he ponders the challenges ahead.

What could possibly go wrong?

Harold Macmillan was once asked what the most troubling problem of his Prime Ministership was.

“Events, my dear boy, events,” he replied.