Independent Scandi-cool fashion shop Jensen's in Ely celebrates first birthday

An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

An independent clothes shop in Ely that boasts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday.

An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Jensen's, in Market Street, was a lifelong dream for owner Ina Jensen – who moved to the city 12 years ago.

Fashionable items in the shop range from ladies skirts, dresses, tops, jackets and bespoke jewellery.

Clothes are stocked directly from Denmark – with customers ranging from 18 into their 80s.

“Style is not about age but how you wear it,” said Ina.

An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

“Everyone has been really positive about the shop and has said that this is what Ely needs.

“We bring something different here and have the latest in Scandinavian trends – we're very Scandi-cool.

“It has been so sad to see many independent retailers leave the area in the past year, so we are very lucky to be moving in the right direction with the shop.”

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse visited the shop earlier this week to show Ina support.

An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

He said: “Lovely selection of goods – you should pop in to see more.

“We need to support our local independent shops if we want to keep them.”

An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. An independent clothes shop in Ely that boosts the latest in Scandinavian fashion has celebrated its first birthday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

