Advanced search

Breaking

Royal visitor to pharmaceuticals company that diversified to create hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:56 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 03 November 2020

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

Archant

HRH The Princess Royal was in Littleport today (Tuesday) to visit CambCol, a pharmaceuticals company that has diversified to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

She spoke to staff and apprentices to hear more about the work of the company, which has created over 30 new jobs since the start of the year.

The Princess Royal also met two CambCol employees who are ex- University of Cambridge scientists and world renowned in their fields (one for collagen and the other peptide), and was shown the ground breaking work they are undertaking.

Kelsey Stone, a spokesperson for CambCol, said: “We specialise in producing a collagen sponge haemostat, which truly is a revolutionary product and can be used to save endless lives. In March this year, we repurposed our machines to produce hand sanitiser, and we were delighted to share both sides of our work with The Princess Royal today.”

After the tour of the premises, HRH officially opened the building by unveiling a plaque.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

CambCol was first established in 2014 and has developed collagen-based medical products which can be used in wound dressings or skin care products for treatments such as scar therapy.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; STEVE WELLSCambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; STEVE WELLS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Skeleton on Zoom call with spooky pals appears on roundabout during Halloween

This skeleton on a Zoom call appeared on a roundabout in Sutton just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Salon owner says five star rating is ‘amazing’ after ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Leanne Palmer, left, is pictured with the award. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Skeleton on Zoom call with spooky pals appears on roundabout during Halloween

This skeleton on a Zoom call appeared on a roundabout in Sutton just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Salon owner says five star rating is ‘amazing’ after ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Leanne Palmer, left, is pictured with the award. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Latest from the Ely Standard

Royal visitor to pharmaceuticals company that diversified to create hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Decorator provides much-needed boost to residents by renovating vintage village phone box

Stuart Aldous renovated the K6 phone box on High Street, Witcham, which acted as the backdrop to a hastily arranged wedding in the village. Far left, what the phone box used to look like; centre, what the phone box looks like now. Pictures: SUPPLIED/STUART ALDOUS/TERRY HARRIS

Village stands defiant in lockdown as it prepares to remember the fallen

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE