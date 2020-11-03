Breaking

Royal visitor to pharmaceuticals company that diversified to create hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography. Archant

HRH The Princess Royal was in Littleport today (Tuesday) to visit CambCol, a pharmaceuticals company that has diversified to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography. CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

She spoke to staff and apprentices to hear more about the work of the company, which has created over 30 new jobs since the start of the year.

The Princess Royal also met two CambCol employees who are ex- University of Cambridge scientists and world renowned in their fields (one for collagen and the other peptide), and was shown the ground breaking work they are undertaking.

Kelsey Stone, a spokesperson for CambCol, said: “We specialise in producing a collagen sponge haemostat, which truly is a revolutionary product and can be used to save endless lives. In March this year, we repurposed our machines to produce hand sanitiser, and we were delighted to share both sides of our work with The Princess Royal today.”

After the tour of the premises, HRH officially opened the building by unveiling a plaque.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography. CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

CambCol was first established in 2014 and has developed collagen-based medical products which can be used in wound dressings or skin care products for treatments such as scar therapy.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography. CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography. CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; STEVE WELLS CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; STEVE WELLS