Fireworks extravaganza at Isle of Ely Primary School to raise money for new opportunities for pupils

A fundraising fireworks extravaganza is set to sparkle at an Ely primary school this Friday (November 1). Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Food, drinks and seasonal treats will be on offer at the Isle of Ely Primary School as part of the event.

It will be the first time that the school will be holding a fireworks display, organised by the school PTA, to provide extra learning and social opportunities.

Headteacher Helen Davies said: "Funds raised by our PTA enables us to offer our pupils unique experiences and additional learning opportunities.

"It will also be a lovely social gathering for both our school and the local community."

Heather Brooks, head of Isle of Ely PTA, said: "We're excited to be adding fireworks to our annual calendar of fundraising events and the evening promises to be a great time for all the family."

The display will be by pyrotechnics company Fireworks Crazy.

Hopkins Homes, Greensleeves Care and the Orchards Green landowners are contributing to the event while Sainsbury's, Lisle Lane Ely, were also very keen to donate some refreshments to help raise additional funds.

Tickets are £10 for a family ticket (two adults and two children), or £5 per adult and £2 per child.

They can be purchased at the gate on the night. Doors open at 5.30pm.

Visit www.facebook.com/IsleOfElyPTA for news and announcements before the event.

● In the event of adverse weather conditions, a decision will be made by 1pm on November 1 as to whether or not the event will go ahead or be postponed. Notifications will be posted on the Facebook page.

● If this event needs to be postponed and rescheduled, your original ticket will entitle you to attend the rescheduled event.

● Tickets bought in advance will be sent out via post or handed over in person. Physical tickets must be produced on arrival at the event entry gate.

● Parking at the school is limited, so best arrive in good time to avoid disappointment and please be respectful of our new neighbours if parking in the nearby streets.

● Wear sturdy shoes and wrap up warm.

● It is not suitable to bring dogs to this event.

● The event takes place in the evening, so it will be dark; please take extra care when walking around. Extra lighting will be provided but torches are advisable.