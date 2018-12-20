Gallery

Students watch ‘very poignant’ road safety exercise by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Ely crew

Students at Witchford Village College were taught a lesson in road safety by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue. Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS TWITTER

Students were taught a valuable lesson in road safety after watching a demonstration by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

The “very poignant” event held at Witchford Village College aimed to educate Year 11 students about all things road safety.

An exercise, held on Tuesday, December 18, delivered by Ely firefighters put the vice principal and two students in a mock-up road traffic collision.

It was described by the school as a “thought-provoking experience” and “very chilling” – the pretend cyclist sadly didn’t make it.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Yesterday our Ely crews were educating year 11 students about all things road safety.

“Using VR headsets, students experienced a road traffic collision and also learnt essential first aid skills.”

On the day, the college tweeted: “Very poignant Road Safety Day for Year 11, culminating in rescue of vice principal and two students from a car involved in a RTA by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

“The rescue of Mr Baynes continues... sadly the cyclist was not so lucky. A huge thank you to Cambs Fire for a very chilling and thought-provoking experience.”

