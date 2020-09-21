Advanced search

Where would YOU take your old fire engine to be washed? To the fire station of course

PUBLISHED: 12:21 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 21 September 2020

The 'wash and go' firefighters at Sutton undertaking their annual charity car wash. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

It is one of the smallest fire stations in the county – but regularly punches above its weight.

The 'wash and go' firefighters of Sutton, Cambridgeshire, getting down to the annual car wash in aid of the Firefighters Charity. Picture; CAMBS FIRE & RESCUEThe 'wash and go' firefighters of Sutton, Cambridgeshire, getting down to the annual car wash in aid of the Firefighters Charity. Picture; CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

And it showed that again at the weekend when they got stuck into some serious fund raising.

Sutton fire station brought out its regular crews to volunteer for hard graft – washing cars.

The annual event raises money for the Fire Fighters Charity and across Cambridgeshire other stations offer the same service around this time of year.

Sutton was surprised as an ex Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service fire engine, quite aptly named Glow, turned up for a clean.

“When we say vehicles of all shapes and sizes welcome, we really mean it,” said a spokesperson.

It was not just cars and ex-fire engines, however, that fire fighters washed.

“My daughter took her scooter,” said one villager.

In 2019 more than £13,000 across Cambridgeshire.

