Arsonists torch car on residential street – leaving firefighters working until 5am

Firefighters were called at around 4am after arsonists torched a car on The Crescent in Littleport on Sunday, October 18. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A car fire on an east Cambridgeshire residential road left firefighters tackling the blaze – believed to be deliberate – until around 5am.

They were called to The Crescent in Littleport at around 4.30am on Sunday, October 18 after reports came in of a vehicle fire.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One crew from Littleport was called to a car fire on The Crescent, Littleport.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 5.15am.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.