Firefighters stopped a barn from catching fire in Pymoor. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A barn was close to catching fire after straw bales caught alight in an East Cambridgeshire village.

Crews from Littleport and Manea were called to Main Street, Pymoor at 9.42pm on Friday, February 4.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving around 30 straw bales that was spreading to a barn.

“They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 12.55am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”