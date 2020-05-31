Advanced search

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

PUBLISHED: 10:54 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 31 May 2020

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Aerial appliances worked through the night to bring a major fire in the Fens fully under control.

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Four crews, the aerial appliance and a high-volume pump remain at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor near Ely where the fire broke out shortly after 3pm yesterday (Saturday).

Paul Clarke, group commander for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue, said last night (Sat): “It was a very serious fire involving industrial units where crisps are manufactured.”

He said there were “a lot of hazards to content with; it was a rapidly developing fire.”

At its peak 60 firefighters from across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk were deployed “working in very hard conditions, it’s was a very hot day”.

Mr Clarke said: “We have managed, by our quick intervention, to save some of the industrial units and I must commend the crews.

“Some of our other additional issues have been high winds which has had an impact on how we deal with the fire, but also with so many firefighters on the scene, understanding the current risk of Covid has also been a major challenge for us so we’ve made sure we’ve recognised that too.”

Corkers Crisps is one of Cambridgeshire’s best loved and most community spirited companies.

The company celebrated its 12th birthday last year with a visit from HRH the Princess Royal – a visit described by company founder Ross Taylor as his “best day ever”.

Corkers Crisps has been at the centre of community efforts during the coronavirus pandemic providing free potatoes to local villagers.

And on Thursday night it sent vehicles to join the NHS truckers’ convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough to celebrate the NHS heroes.

People from as far away as Cambridge, Downham Market, Peterborough and Wisbech all reported seeing large plumes of black smoke.

Twelve fire appliances attended and the water carrier from RAF Mildenhall to support us with water supplies”

In its short history Corkers Crisps has developed its iconic brand internationally and is familiar in over 45 countries across the globe - and is still expanding.

Last year’s royal visit was arranged through the lord lieutenant Julie Spence, said Mr Taylor, after she had been advised by one of her former deputies about the company’s success.

The company employs up to 80 workers – many who been there since the start and many who had previously worked on Mr Taylor’s family farm.

