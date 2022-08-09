Firefighters were called to a flat that caught fire in Willingham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A flat in a Cambridgeshire village caught fire during an early morning blaze.

Fire crews were called to the flat on Station Road, Willingham in the early hours of Friday, August 5.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 4.22am, crews from Cottenham and Cambridge were called to a flat fire on Station Road, Willingham.

“Crews arrived to find flames issuing from the balcony of a flat.

"Firefighters used a hose reel and jet to extinguish the fire and prevent further spread.”

The spokesperson added that nobody was believed to be injured from the fire as crews returned to their stations by 6.50am.

“No ambulance crew was required to attend; the cause of the fire was accidental,” said the spokesperson.

In July, fire crews attended 1,052 incidents across the county, including 65 building fires.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service also sent out 1,698 fire engines to incidents throughout last month.